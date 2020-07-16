Edward Darrel Gaut

Edward Darrel Gaut was born on January 3, 1934 to Anderson Byrne Sr, and Mildred Mary (Sprague). Darrel grew up in Wann, Oklahoma and graduated from Wann High School in 1953.Darrel was the oldest of 6 boys and learned at an early age to work hard on the family farm with his brothers.

On June 4, 1955 Darrel married Wilma Faye (Warden) Gaut. With that marriage came a lifetime friendship with his brother in law Bob Warden. Quickly after Darrel and Wilma were married Darrel joined the Army where he was in for two years. In those two years they made their home at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Once Darrel was discharged in 1958, they moved back to Copan where they would make their home for 60 years. In that time Darrel worked many jobs from City Service in Bartlesville, Volunteer Fire Fighter in Copan, to Head Maintenance Director at Copan Schools. While doing those jobs Darrel enjoyed growing crops of wheat, oats, milo, soybeans, and raising cattle.

Darrel and Wilma had four children. They had Eddie Duane Gaut, Karen Denise Gaut, Vance Keith Gaut and Catherine Ruth Gaut. Darrel also had many nieces and nephews that he enjoyed spending time with as well as always teasing them. Darrel raised his children in Church as they were at Church every Sunday at the Copan Methodist Church. Darrel taught his children to have good morals, values, and most importantly if you work hard at something it will pay off for you.

Darrel enjoyed farming, raising cattle, fishing, hunting, and going mushroom hunting. For many years while he worked in the field, he had his best friend Bob by his side. As years went on, he had his nephew John Gaut help when Bob was sick and unable to help. After many years of doing this he finally decided to retire from farming in 2010 and retired from raising cattle in 2016.

Darrel was greeted in heaven by his parents Anderson Byrne and Mildred Mary (Sprague) Gaut. One daughter Karen Gaut, two brothers Anderson Byrne Gaut Jr and Wayne Gaut, four brother-in-laws, Bob Warden, Arnold Warden, Bill Featherston, and Leo Thomason, three sister-in-laws Ylita Thomason, Vi Warden, and Wilda Featherston.

Darrel’s memories will live on with his wife of 65 years Wilma, children; Eddie Gaut of Owasso, OK, Catherine Gaut of Copan, OK, and Vance Gaut of Copan, OK.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Copan United Methodist Church at 10:00am with Pastor Warren Peck officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney. Friends are invited to sign the register and greet the family on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Potts Chapel of Caney from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.pottsfuneralhome.com