Cavalcade Schedulu:

Wednesday, July 15

9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.

7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.

Night of the Native American sponsored by Osage Casino - Fairgrounds Arena.

10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jon Stork - Frio Beer Stage.

Thursday, July 16

9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.

11:30 a.m. Kiddo Day - Fairgrounds Indoor Arena.

7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.

Night of the Cowboy sponsored by Panhandle Western - Fairgrounds Arena.

10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Bo Phillips - Frio Beer Stage.

Friday, July 17

9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.

7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.

Cavalcade vs. Cancer - Fairgrounds Arena.

10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jason Boland & the Stragglers - Frio Beer Stage.

Saturday, July 18

10 a.m. Cavalcade Parade - downtown Pawhuska.

7 p.m. Grand entry & evening rodeo performance.

Night of the Patriot sponsored by Arrowhead Pipeline - Fairgrounds Arena.

10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars - Frio Beer Stage.

Sunday, July 19

Rodeo Finals - Short Go Sunday - Fairgrounds Arena.