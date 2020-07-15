Cavalcade Schedulu:
Wednesday, July 15
9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.
7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.
Night of the Native American sponsored by Osage Casino - Fairgrounds Arena.
10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jon Stork - Frio Beer Stage.
Thursday, July 16
9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.
11:30 a.m. Kiddo Day - Fairgrounds Indoor Arena.
7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.
Night of the Cowboy sponsored by Panhandle Western - Fairgrounds Arena.
10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Bo Phillips - Frio Beer Stage.
Friday, July 17
9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.
7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.
Cavalcade vs. Cancer - Fairgrounds Arena.
10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jason Boland & the Stragglers - Frio Beer Stage.
Saturday, July 18
10 a.m. Cavalcade Parade - downtown Pawhuska.
7 p.m. Grand entry & evening rodeo performance.
Night of the Patriot sponsored by Arrowhead Pipeline - Fairgrounds Arena.
10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars - Frio Beer Stage.
Sunday, July 19
Rodeo Finals - Short Go Sunday - Fairgrounds Arena.