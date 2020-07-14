Janet Dillard

Janet L. Warehime Dillard, 59, of Bartlesville, died July 7.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services & cremation are under the direction Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

William Sains

William Sains, 88, of Ochelata, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Lawrence Cramer

Lawrence E. Cramer, 92, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at Stumpff Funeral Home 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday — Friday this week. As per his wishes there will be no public services. Visitation and interment will be under the direction Stumpff Funeral home & Crematory.

James Bell

James Oliver “Dude” Bell, 83, died July 11. Visitation was from 5 — 7 p.m. July 14 at Bell Ranch Car Barn. Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 15 at First Baptist Church of Nowata. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata.

Larry Barham

Larry D. Barham, 67, of Dewey, died Friday.

Private family services will be held and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.