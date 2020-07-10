MIAMI — An Amber Alert involving two southwest Missouri children was safely resolved late Thursday night after they were found in Miami.

Genesis Padron, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4, were located in a residence in the 100 block of 5th Ave. NW in Miami, according to Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson.

Their mother, Hilda Melendez, took the children Thursday.

Melendez, 35, does not have custody.

At that point, the Amber Alert was issued.

Authorities in McDonald County, Missouri, said Melendez had assaulted the woman who had been watching the children from a rural McDonald County home before bringing them to Oklahoma.

Multiple reports say Melendez was tracked to Stroud, where authorities located her car as well as her mother.

It was thought that Melendez and the children were heading to Mexico.

According to an incident report filed by Miami PD officer Richard Cummings, he was dispatched to the MPD headquarters, where he spoke with Melendez, who had turned herself and the children in.

Cummings contacted authorities in McDonald County that he was holding the children and mother.

He set up a meeting between representatives of the Department of Human Services in both states to exchange the children.

Ottawa County DHS employee Aaron Neal transported the children to the Missouri state line, where he transferred them to a Missouri DHS representative.