MIAMI — Bless Parker was sworn in as the new mayor of Miami at the start of the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening.

He unseated Rudy Schultz in the June 30 election.

After the ceremony, Parker took his seat on the council and viewed a presentation by officials from G.A.R. Cemetery on its new website.

Kim Horn, Nancy Bro and Fred Billups shared with the council a brief walk-through of the website and how its many facets work.

“This new website is a10-plus year team effort with a lot of help from community volunteers,” Horn said.

Area residents and those with family interred at G.A.R. are invited to visit the website at www.garcemeterymiamiok.com to familiarize themselves with the pages of information and historical material.

With the new website features, pictures can be uploaded and burial records can be viewed using a new program called “Remember My Journey.”

Every burial record in the cemetery has its own page where videos and memories can be uploaded.

Interim City Manager Tyler Cline reported to the council that construction will begin on Main Street this week and that citizens will see workers out surveying.

If favorable conditions prevail, the project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The council accepted bids on a fire pumper truck and a fire tanker truck from Conrad Fire Equipment of Olathe, Kansas, for $311,327.80 and $304,491.40 respectively.