The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 9:

Iziah Martinez

Iziah Ainsley Martinez, 13, of Fargo, Nd., died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Thelma Scoles

Thelma Joy Scoles, 83, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Daniel Owens

Daniel James Owens, 35, of Barnsdall, died Saturday. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center with interment to follow at New Ethel Reece Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Barnsdall Funeral Home.

Juanita Sumpter

Juanita Joan Sumpter, 90, died June 20.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.