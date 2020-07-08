Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 jumped to 426 on Monday in Oklahoma, as the metric most watched by Gov. Kevin Stitt and his public health team continued to surge along with active cases of the disease.

The number of hospitalizations on Monday was up from 315 on June 29, and there were 182 people in intensive care, up from 111 the week before, according to a report compiled by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

The highest number of hospitalizations recorded in the state was 562 on March 31. By mid-May, they had trended down to the point that fewer than 200 people were hospitalized on many days. According to the weekly state epidemiological report, hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 82.4% in the week of June 26 through July 2 from the previous week.

Hospitalizations on Monday were still well below the state’s current capacity and the surge capacity built in April when the Stitt administration stocked up on Personal Protective Equipment and developed a plan for using hospital beds at designated facilities to accommodate COVID-19 cases.

The state added 434 new cases on Monday, for a total since March of 16,362. There was one additional death, bringing the total to 399.

The number of active cases on Monday was 3,531, up from 3,200 on June 29. Active cases are those that have not recovered or died.

The 2,591 confirmed cases from June 26-July 2 were actually a slight decrease from the week before, but the 20 deaths recorded was an increase of 122% from the week prior.