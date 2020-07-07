Monday: Polish Sausage, sauerkraut, fruit, bun, lemon bar.
Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, cheese, lettuce, beans, chips and salsa, cookie.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with toppings, blushing pears, veggie salad, bun with mayo, brownie.
Thursday: Chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, veggie salad, fruit crisp.
Friday: Tuna salad, veggie salad, ambrosia, crackers, cookie.
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource and Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.