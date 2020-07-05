Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center officials have reluctantly cancelled the group’s popular Sports Spectacular fundraiser this year despite a growing demand for assistance amid the pandemic.

“The uncertainties surrounding the effects of the coronavirus and a concern for the safety of attendees was of paramount importance in the decision-making process,” officials said in a news release.

But the need for donations remains strong and is growing among additional counseling requests roll in from those impacted by the pandemic. Officials said Samaritan has logged some 500 hours of counseling during the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Typically set in August. the event is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit group. which provides counseling services for its clients. This would have been the 14th year for the family-friendly event that usually features a big name in sports as the featured speaker.

Last year, legendary Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and the K-State football announcer Wyatt Thompson spoke to attendees. Other speakers have included Oklahoma State University baseball coach Josh Holliday and Ted Owens, a four-year University of Oklahoma basketball letterman and coach at Cameron College, the University of Kansas and Oral Roberts University. Attendees wear sports jerseys and gear in their favorite team’s colors. The event is sold out most years and often includes dinner, a cash bar and an auction of sports-related merchandise donated by local supporters.

Donations can be made by phone at 918-336-1463, on the organization’s website at supportsamaritan.org or by mail at 245 S. Madison Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.