GROVE - The Northeast Oklahoma Board of REALTORS® conducted a fund raiser to award the Class of 2020 College Scholarships. This fund raiser has allowed our Board to awarded twenty-five (25) Five Hundred Dollar ($500.00) college scholarships to students in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, and Ottawa Counties, which covers seventeen (17) schools. These awards would not have been possible without the gracious donations of Apex Title Company, Grand River Abstract & Title Company, First Title & Abstract, AT&T Home Inspections, Zillow, and our fellow Realtors Sue Ackerson, Shine Carson, Erin Davis, Kendra Gillette, Kathy Henderson, Marcie Hill, Sharon Lebow, Tiffany McKibben, Sarah Nail, Jacqueline Palma, Tom Quillin, Cathy Schaefer, Barbara Staten, Lee Ann Walker, Donna White, Dick Williams, and Lori Worley.

The 2020 Scholarship Recipients are:

Epic Charter School

Dylan Morrison

Adair High School

Chasse Jo Cooper

Afton High School

Bobby Bisanar

Bluejacket High School

Justin Herlan

Chelsea High School

Kaitlyn Morrison

Chouteau High School

Autumn Rain Standingwater

Colcord High School

Julia Haggard

Fairland High School

Kyndall Davis

Kennei Gosney

Grove High School

Delaynie Poindexter

Anna Kay Beall

Tabitha Patton

Colin Craig

Rylee Caswell

Jay High School

Sydney Matheson

Jacob Cotrill

Ketchum High School

Madison Owens

Pryor High School

Natalie Fairman

Quapaw High School

Chloe White

Salina High School

Justina Rhodes

Vinita High School

Brannon Vail

Dillon Campbell

Wyandotte High School

Connor Duree

Jaron Parmley

Welch High School

Emoree Bradbury

Congratulations to these students and good luck in your new adventure!