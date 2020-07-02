GROVE - The Arts, Craft Music and Cajun Festival is a fun-filled day with Good Music, Good Food and Good Times.

The Grove Civic Center will be rockin' wild on the Fourth of July with the Ragin' Cajun himself, Grammy winner Doug Kershaw coming to Grove. Louisiana's hot Cajun Band, Chris Miller and Bayou Roots, returns by popular demand and will back Kershaw for two shows at 12:30 and 2:30, and also several appearances by popular country singer and musician Clint Walker. Of course, the fabulous Jana Jae, her family and friends will perform throughout the day, all in the air-conditioned comfort of the Grove Civic Center on Saturday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be cool inside while enjoying the "hottest" Cajun music and the best Cajun food this side of Louisiana!

Continuing a tradition of this annual Cajun Festival, dance all day to the energetic Cajun, Zydeco, Creole, Bluegrass and Country music by the Louisiana band, Bayou Roots led by Chris Miller, as well as entertaining vocalist Clint Walker singing classic country to oldies rock. And it only gets better with the added special performances by the award-winning, premier entertainer Doug Kershaw. The Cajun food by guest chef Dr. John Smith is equally great and features dishes like gumbo and red beans & rice. Find that special gift from the many Arts, Crafts and other wonderful vendors with all types of unique items from hand-crafted jewelry to classic art.

This will be a family experience - delicious food, wonderful entertainment and a great opportunity to shop with the talented artists and crafters selling their work at the various booths. Bring the family and enjoy the day on July 4th at the Grove Civic Center, 18th and Main in Grove. Admission is $5 for adults with children under 12 years of age free. Doors open at 9 a.m. with music beginning at 10 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends to celebrate the Country's Independence and musical heritage...Cajun style!

About Grand Lake Festivals, Inc.

The Arts, Crafts, Music and Cajun Festival is brought to the Grand Lake area by Grand Lake Festivals, Inc. and Jana Jae, founder of Grand Lake Festivals and member of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, with support of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Grand Lake Festivals and the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce are dedicated to bringing quality family entertainment to our community. For more information, contact Grand Lake Festivals at (918) 786-8896; Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at (918) 786-9079, or go to www.grandlakefestivals.com.