The coronavirus may have forced the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute online, but it didn’t take away the magic of the experience for Oklahoma high school students.

“While working from home provided challenges to students and faculty alike, the students and faculty found that the “Quartz Mountain Magic” — the spirit of community and collaboration — could, in fact, exist online,” said spokeswoman Becky Holladay.

Typically, more than 1,000 young Oklahoma artists from ninth to 12th grades audition for the honor of participating in a two-week arts program at the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center in Lone Wolf. From those, around 300 are selected to attend to study one of eight artistic disciplines, including acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, orchestra, photography, drawing and painting, and film and video.

Rather than cancel the program due to COVID-19 this summer, the institute created online programming called “OSAI at Home”, adding more prominent artist instructors to the slate of workshops, masterclasses and one-on-one lessons. The length of the program was reduced to one week.

About 270 students got access to presentations from such superstars as Misty Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre, Tony-award winner Kelli O’Hara and creator of the “Radiolab” podcast Jad Abumrad, as well as instructors like award-winning poet Sasha Pimentel of the University of Texas at El Paso and actor-educator Daniel Spector of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“In the face of uncertainty and change, the Oklahoma Arts Institute made a commitment to the state’s most talented students that the show would, indeed, go on — despite the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Four young artists from Bartlesville were selected to attend OSAI at Home. They were Ariel Jimison for acting; Robin Miller for drawing and painting; Carlie Pool for chorus and Audrie Ratham for drawing and painting.

“The community of artists at OSAI was just superb,” Pool said. “The instructors and fellow students were insightful and funny.”

Ratham praised program organizers for adapting the in-person program to an at-home experience. While part of the unique experience is staying on the campus for two weeks, she was pleased with how things turned out.

“I appreciate all that they did to make this happen,” she said. Ratham also felt she received excellent instruction, particuarly noting John Hampshire, professor of fine arts at the State University of New York Adirondack.

Rathman said his input will help in her goal of blending art and science to become a medical illustrator.

“He helped me comprehend the complexity of color, light and dark, which you need to create a vibrant piece of artwork,” she said.

In partnership with the state of Oklahoma and support from private donors, every student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend. Scholarships for Bartlesville students were provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, ConocoPhillips and the Cresap Family Foundation. Other support was provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Jerome Westheimer Family Foundation, the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, the Hearst Foundations, the Harris Foundation, the Oklahoma City Midtown Rotary Club and the Zarrow Foundations. The projects was also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

OAI is a private nonprofit organization founded in 1977 to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.