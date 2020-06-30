Will be updated

MIAMI — Political newcomer Bless Parker unseated Rudy Schultz as Miami’s mayor.

Parker received 1,671 votes (69.26%) compared to 673 (27.9%) for Schultz.

Miles Price picked up 68 total votes.

Schultz has been Miami’s mayor since 2013 and has served on the city council for 13 years.

Parker, a native Miamian, has worked for AT&T for 22 years and also owns his own broadcasting company, WardogSports.com.

Incumbent Ottawa County District 2-commissioner Chad Masterson topped Cody Brecheisen, 543-301.

In November, Steven Chasteen, who squeezed by Tyler Wyrick by 63 votes, 559-496, will challenge him.

Cassie Key, the incumbent Ottawa County Court Clerk defeated Samantha Proctor, 1,847-706.

Micheal Bergstrom topped James Fuser in Ottawa County in the State Senate District 1 race.

Bergstrom retained his seat with a total of 4,980 votes to 2,720 with all 51 precincts reporting.

His district includes all of Ottawa and Craig counties and portions of Delaware and Mayes counties.

There was no Democratic challenger.

In another local race, Tim Jones outdistanced Robert Strang 561-321 for Office 5 on the Wyandotte Board of Education.

Abby Broyles will challenge incumbent Jim Inhofe in the United States Senate race in November.

Inhofe received 1,236 votes in Ottawa County, followed by 994 for JJ Stitt, 313 for John Tompkins and 157 for Neil Mavis.

Broyles won the county with 1,287 votes. Joe Cassidy Jr. was a distant second with 486 votes, followed by Elysabeth Britt, 303, and Sheila Bilyeu, 269.

Markwayne Mullin picked up 74.14% of the vote in Ottawa County in the U.S. House of Representatives Republican District 2 race, 2,015 to 412.

Rhonda Hopkins was third with 291 votes.

Incumbent Republican Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett rolled by Harold D. Spradling, 1,594-979.

Voters in Ottawa County were against State Question 802 — which would expand Medicaid in Oklahoma — by a 2,802-2,619 margin.