This story will be updated

MIAMI — Incumbent Chad Masterson won on the Democratic ticket, defeating Cody Brecheisen, while Steven Chasteen won on the Republican ballot, defeating Tyler Wyrick during the race for the District 2 county commissioner’s seat in Ottawa County during Tuesday’s primary election..

Masterson and Chasteen will go head-to-head in the November election.

“Of course I’m tickled to death that I won,” Masterson said. “And it was a close race on the Republican side. I think Tyler (Wyrick) is a very respectable young man and that he will do well at whatever he goes on and does in life. I really appreciate the way he ran his campaign; he’s a good guy and has my highest respect.

“And I think it will be tough come November, but I think I will let my work ethic speak for itself and I will just keep on keeping on doing the best I can,” Masterson continued.

“My family and I are ecstatic about today’s results. I am very grateful for the people that voted for me; I appreciate their vote, I really do. For those that didn’t vote for me, I hope I can gain their vote, their respect, with what we are going to keep on doing. I will show up for work tomorrow again at 6 a.m. and we will go to work…and we will hope for the best. That’s just the way I am,” Masterson said.

Masterson had 540 votes (64.36%) against Brecheisen, who had 299 votes (35.64%).

Chasteen received 559 votes (52.99%) to win on the Republican side, with opponent Wyrick getting 496 votes (47.01%).

“To have this opportunity, especially for our party to be the first nominated GOP candidate ever here for Ottawa County, is humbling, but at the same time I feel there is a lot of work to be done,” Chasteen said. “Tonight was one step, but it’s not the end result I’m working towards. It was close. Tyler’s family is very well known, with his father being a commissioner here for a couple of terms previously, as well as a road foreman. He is the epitome of the great hometown guy and family man. Anytime you go up against someone like that it’s not going to be easy and it shows how committed our campaign is to getting out and working on the issues to overcome odds like that,” Chasteen continued.

“We are feeling great. My family and I are going to take a sigh of relief and a nap and then get right back after it to try to win this in November,” Chasteen said.

In the race for county court clerk, incumbent Cassie Key won over opponent Samantha Proctor (both Democrats) with 1,845 votes to 703. Key took 72.41 percent of the votes, while Proctor came in at 27.59 percent. The votes totaled 2,548.

Key could not be reached for comment at press time.