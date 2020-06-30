WYANDOTTE — The long drive from Jackson, Mississippi, to this rural community in northeast Oklahoma is one Houston Hardin doesn’t mind taking each June.

It’s always a blast.

Thousands of Second Amendment advocates and gun enthusiasts have gathered in this tiny town each June for 19 years to meet up with friends, shoot fully automatic weapons, ride in helicopters, and even blow up broken-down cars at the Oklahoma Full Auto Shoot and Trade Show. Above all, they say, they hope to educate people about firearm safety and demonstrate why the Second Amendment is important.

Hardin, owner of Xray Guns, is one of dozens of vendors who showed up to the event Saturday to sell firearm-related merchandise — and to send some bullets flying downrange.

A radiologist by trade, he uses a medical-grade CT scanning machine to take pictures of firearms, print them, and sell them. He comes to the show in the hopes of peddling a few prints. But he’s mainly there to teach others that guns, when used safely, aren’t scary.

Hardin owns a number of vintage military machine guns, including a Browning M1919. He’s happy to teach people how to shoot them, he said.

“These are actual machine guns from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and everyone’s safe with them,” he said. “That’s the most important thing, safety and people not being scared of them. People can own these and be regulated, and it’s perfectly safe. Nobody’s endangered from this, and it’s the only country in the world where you can do this.”

Coby Snyder, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and owner of Salt Fork Armory in Tonkawa, brought several machine guns with him to the show. Included in his arsenal are a Heckler & Koch MP5K and a World War II-era British military machine gun called a Sten.

Snyder teaches classes on how to safely carry concealed weapons, so he thinks it’s important to show people of all ages how to use firearms responsibly. To him, education is “paramount.”

“Education is the key,” he said. “We get a lot of new shooters that come here that have actually never fired a gun at all, and the first gun they fire is a fully automatic gun. They’ll have some friends come down, so it’s not as intimidating for them after they get a little bit of instruction. You have a qualified person show them how to operate it, and hopefully it sparks a little bit of an interest and shows them why it’s such a good sport.”

For some, the sport of shooting guns is a family affair. Kasey Caves and her family come out to the show each year to fire loud weapons and hit targets such as old washing machines.

Caves hopes her children will gain knowledge about firearms and practice their Second Amendment rights.

“I think it’s something that we will have to always fight for,” she said. “People who want to take our guns rights away or add regulations usually have never even touched a gun. They’re terrified of guns. They think ‘AR’ stands for automatic rifle. Those are not the people we need to be listening to.”

Nearly 3,000 people attended the show Saturday, event promoter Mike Friend said. Some took rides in a helicopter owned by Fly Tulsa, a company that provides training to aspiring whirlybird pilots. From the air, passengers can shoot down at defunct vehicles in a field — far away from the main parking lot and show.

Participants were able to blow up several cars and an outdated fire engine in an event called “Kill the Car.” The firetruck, loaded with explosives, was sent rolling down a hill as patrons shot at it. Other cars were stationed as permanent targets on the hill.

Friend said the show helps keep the Second Amendment alive and well, and it also preserves history.

“You’ve got stuff from World War I to the present, and you’ve got people that have only seen this stuff in movies and books,” he said. “They come out here and actually experience it.”