MIAMI — There have been an additional 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County in the past 24 hours according to the Oklahoma State Health Department’s Tuesday report.

The county total is now 70, but there still have been only two deaths.

Delaware County’s count now is 152 (up from 146 Monday) and Craig County stands at 21 (up by two).

Delaware County has had 16 deaths and there are no deaths reported in Craig.

Statewide, there have been 585 additional deaths since the Monday report — the largest one-day total since the OSDH began issuing reports in March.

There have been two more deaths, neither coming in the past 24 hours.

Oklahoma’s total of positive cases is 13,757 with 387 deaths. There have been 10,085 recoveries — 498 of those since Monday.

The additional deaths include

o One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Mayes County, a female in the 36-49 age group.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, M.D. were to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Governor’s Large Conference Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

A live stream will be available on Stitt’s Facebook page.

There have been 2,600,727 U.S. cases, 126,307 deaths and 705,203 recoveries.

Worldwide, there have been 10,350,645 positive cases and 506,827deaths.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/