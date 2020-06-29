The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
June 26
• Rodna Kaye Fuller, 52, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
June 27
• Lillard Bowling Jr., 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Christian Michael Hawkins, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
• Billy Jim Jenkins, 46, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Shanya Lea Morgan, 49, on charges of obstructing an officer
• Christopher John Outlaw, 35, on charges of reckless driving, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and false insurance claims
• Kimberly Jean Thompson, 41, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Tammy Renee Williams, 59, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Quanah Ray Wohlford, 50, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
June 28
• Jeremy Ryan Gailey, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts), driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and inattentive driving
• Christopher Mangrum, 34, on charges of intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substances
• Jackie Lee Sayles, 62, on charges of criminal trespassing
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
June 26
• Jeremy David Kerns, 38, on charges of threats — intimidation in person and service failure to appear warrant
Ramona Police Department
June 27
• Crystal Waldo, 47, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked