Kiddie Park has been a hidden gem for decades, but this fall the Bartlesville icon will make its official movie debut when “Joey and Ella” is released by ACE Entertainment.

David Lea, manager of Kiddie Park, is always proud of the children’s park, but he seemed to swell with a little more pride now that it will be featured in a movie.

“Joey and Ella” is about a baby kangaroo that accidentally gets swept up in a jewelry heist and becomes separated from her mother for the first time in her young life. Ella, a worldly teenage girl who also knows the pain of losing her mother, discovers Joey and nurses her back to health. However, when Joey is falsely implicated in a bank robbery, Ella has to work quickly to reunite the kangaroo with her mother before she is either captured by the bumbling jewel thieves or taken into custody by a determined detective hot on their trail.

The Bartlesville location was chosen because one of the movie’s producers had a grandfather who lived in Tulsa and used to bring him to Kiddie Park when he was a boy. When looking for a carnival, park-like atmosphere, the film crew liked what it saw at Kiddie Park.

The local shoot took a pair of 15-hour days in June, Lea said, but it was worth it.

“It was really interesting watching them film. They asked us if we could get extras, and we put it out on Facebook and got a really good response,” he said of the approximately 40 people who took part in the local filming.

“I tried to stay out of the shots. I didn’t want to break the camera.”

The movie stars Ashton Leigh, Nicholas Simon and Jennifer Michele. It is set for release in 2021.

Several other Oklahoma locations were used in the film, including Oklahoma City and a Yukon farmhouse.

Lea said people have expressed an interest in filming Kiddie Park before, but this was the first time it came to fruition.

After the film is released, he plans to have a movie party in the park complete with popcorn and concession treats.