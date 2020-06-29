Corona is not just a beer that you don't drink.

It would appear that news of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the recent spike in cases in Oklahoma has not reached Delaware County.

On our now infrequent trips to town, my wife and I are appalled at the infrequent use of masks we see in places still open. The guidelines/recommendations haven't changed regarding social distancing. If some of the casinos can require and dispense masks, why not the major corporations still open and, from the number of cars in their parking lots, doing booming business?

Paul A Shellabarger MD

Grove, Oklahoma