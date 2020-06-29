GROVE - Lendonwood Gardens is awash in colorful daylilies, which are hitting peak bloom right now.

The beautiful flowers are located in sunny areas throughout the botanical garden, but the largest concentration is near the front entrance. About 250 daylilies were donated to the garden in 2017 by Fayetteville gardener Bob Stassen and the plants are showing off this year.

Lendonwood is an eight-acre botanical garden supported by volunteers, memberships and contributions. The garden is open daily from dawn to dusk. Admission is $5.00 for adults; members and children under 12 are free.