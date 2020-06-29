The Following Items Were Filed June 19 To June 25, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Boswell, James Corbet, Larceny of Automobile, Aircraft Or Other Motor Vehicle
Earp Jr., Carl Jay, Possess Firearms After Conviction Or During Probation
Eskew, Steven Brent, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Second Felony Offense
Young, Clinton Wayne, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Misdemeanors
Black, Jeremiah Jackson, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery
Brewer, Morgan Lain, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Burton, Dillon Obrien, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Daniels, Dominuqua Markisha, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Degraffenreid, Timothy Allen, Public Intoxication
Gibson, Colton Wayne, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Keys, Carrie Ann, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
O’Leary, Andy, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Pruitt, Jerry Donn, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Reece, Nickolas Wayne, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Roman, Sandra V., Failure To Carry Security Verification Form
Smith, Jessica Anne, Public Intoxication
Smith, Trenton Allen, Leaving Scene of Accident Damaged Fixture
Tillery, Gordon Jay, Protective Order Violation
Xaiyasang, Leekompheng, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form
Marriage Licenses
Beall IV, Nathan Francis and Loomis, Kathryn Kay
Williams, Zachary David Lynn and Blankenship, Airika Desiree
Delatorre, John Thomas and Dozier, Kaylee Nicole
Duncan, Jackie Dale and Isaacs, Ginger Renae
Hoffman, Skyler Joe and Krause, Samantha Rene
Wideman, Christopher Ray and Ramirez, Shalina Shyanne