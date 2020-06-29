MIAMI – It’s that time of year again as people around the area make preparations for the annual Fourth of July celebrations.

In Miami, the festivities will be held Saturday at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort from 4 to 10 p.m., hosted by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the City of Miami and the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The public is invited to celebrate with live music, food, fun for all and the largest fireworks display in Miami’s history, according to the Miami Chamber.

The gates will open and free activities will start at 4 p.m., including camel and pony rides, wet and dry inflatables, shaved ice, balloon art, a photo booth, a tractor train ride, and face painting.

Live music with the Knight & Daze band begins at 5:30 p.m., and the fireworks start at dark.

“The Peoria Tribe, the Buffalo Run Casino, and the City of Miami have been magnificent partners this year,” said said Charlotte Howe, Miami Regional Chamber and Economic Development Service’s CEO and President. “I think it’s going to be just what the doctor ordered for the community. This is so needed, for those that feel comfortable. We know that it won’t be a good environment for those at high risk for COVID-19.”

Howe said masks will not be required; organizers are leaving the choice up to each individual.

“While we are not providing masks, we are providing hand sanitizer and will have multiple stations available,” she said. “This will be our biggest show ever. For those that can come, we will have all kinds of surprises for the kiddos and a band playing that evening. It has been so great to work with Scott Garber, who is in charge of the fireworks show. He loves Miami and wants to put on a good show for us.

“I think now more than ever our community and our country needs something positive to celebrate. And I think whether you come out or you watch from your backyard, we are all going to feel that and it’s just going to make things a little brighter,” Howe said.

With regard to residents setting off fireworks within the city limits of Miami, certain state laws and regulations are in place for the safety of everyone involved.

On June 3, 2014, the city voted to legalize but regulate the sale, use, and possession of fireworks and it is now illegal for anyone to sell, possess, discharge, or display fireworks within the city limits.

Private persons may possess and safely discharge permissible fireworks from July 1 through 5 and from Dec. 30 until Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., except for July 4, when the hours will be from 10 a.m. through midnight.

Around New Year’s, the fireworks hours will be from 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Private persons may not use or discharge permissible fireworks on any paved street in excess of 26 feet wide, such as an arterial street. The possession or use of permissible fireworks by minor children under 12 is prohibited unless the child is directly supervised by an adult.

The possession or discharge of permissible fireworks by a person under the influence of, or impaired by, any intoxicating substance is also prohibited.

Those who discharge permissible fireworks must safely and promptly remove the debris and properly dispose of it.

Failure to do so could result in fines, according to the city ordinance.

Adults 21 and older can apply for a permit for a supervised public fireworks display. Those interested should contact the city for more information.

Fireworks can be sold by licensed retailers from June 15 through July 6, and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2. The application fee is $250 for governmental entities, not-for-profit organizations, charitable foundations, and student fundraising groups hosted by Miami Public Schools, NEO A&M, or a private school in the city limits.

The application fee for all others is $750.

Fireworks possessed in violation of this ordinance are contraband and possessing them is considered a public nuisance. Those fireworks are subject to immediate confiscation without compensation.

The city of Commerce will hold its Independence Day celebration on Thursday, July 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the high school football field, hosted by the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual fireworks show will also feature fire department members selling hot dogs and water, with Pig-Dig BBQ and The Frozen Elephant also on site.

The Wyandotte Nation will also hold their independence celebration Thursday, July 2, at the Wyandotte Nation pow wow grounds 5.2 miles east of Wyandotte on Hwy. 60.

The event will feature live music and food vendors followed by a fireworks display. Personal coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, firearms or personal fireworks will be.