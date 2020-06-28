Name of Department: Wann Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Chiefs Name: Jacob Lovelace

Assistant Chiefs Name and Duties: Timmie Benson and his duties are to take lead when the chief is absent. His roles are to coordinate personnel and firefighter trainings, oversee daily department activities, and general supervisory and management duties over each firefighter.

Station location: 110 Main St. Wann, OK 74083

Department was incorporated in 1972

Number of Firefighters: 10

How many are paid: 0

How many are volunteers: 10

List of trucks/duties:

• #60 Grass Rig: Suppresses wildland/grass fires

• #61 Grass Rig:

• #62 Fast Attack Unit: Usage of truck varies to structural fires, tank fires, medicals, car wrecks, and sometimes grass if it is a dire need resource.

• #63 Rescue: Used for medical calls, car wrecks for extrication, and on some structure fires.

• #64 Grass Rig

• #65 Tanker: Used to transport water for fill up when other apparatus is out of water. Grass fires and structure fires.

• #66 Pumper: This truck is temporary out of service but the use of this apparatus is to suppress structure fires.

• #67 Tanker

• #68 Pumper/Tanker: Can be used for pumper or tanker

Types of firefighting equipment:

• Our firefighting PPE that includes bunker gear (structural fire gear) and grassland/extrication gear (grass and medical gear).

• Foam hook ups on some trucks that are used for car fires, hazmat fires, etc.

• Back Water Packs that are used for brush fires.

• Extrication tools on both the Rescue Truck and Truck #62.

• SCBA’s for making entry to a structure fire and many other fires that require them

Vehicles or Equipment the Department needs:

We would love to purchase a new pumper along with a new rescue. Other equipment we would like to purchase is wildland tools, couple backpack blowers, new bunker boots for everyone on the department, new bunker gear to update some of the old gear and many more items.

How many calls we responded to in 2019: 69

• One & Two Family Dwellings: 2

• Farm Equipment/Machinery: 1

• Grass, Brush, Wildland: 7

• Hazardous Condition (power line down, spill, leak, etc.): 2

• Service Call (assist public, police, gov agency, unauthorized CB): 1

• Good Intent (includes cancelled-enroute, authorized CB): 11

• Severe Weather Watch: 3

• Malfunction of Alarm System: 1

• First Aid, Rescue, EMS: 16

• Mutual Aid or Automatic Aid given to another Fire Dept.: 25

• How long have you been on the department? 5 years

• How long have you been fire chief? October 2, 2020 will be 2 years

• What other firefighting jobs have you had? I have had none.

• Tell us why you wanted to be a firefighter? I have always enjoyed serving others around me so I joined Wann Fire Department and ever since I have grown more passionate in serving my community any way I can.

• Tell us why you wanted to become chief? To be honest I never seen myself in this position but the previous chief seen the dedication and passion I had for the fire department and just kind of voted me into the assistant chief position for about 2-3 years before he resigned and then I got voted into the chief’s position. I would say I do enjoy leading my department to be better and serving our community to the best we can.

• Is anyone else a firefighter in your family? My wife Tracey Lovelace.

• Do you have hobbies? I enjoy hanging with friends and family and when I get the time, I love going to the races to watch my buddy and fellow firefighter Jason Wayne race his race car.

• Tell us about your family: I have a wife of five years this September and a 4-year-old son named Dean that will be 5 in January of next year.

• What is the biggest challenge facing your department? Being a volunteer fire department, the biggest challenge is having sufficient manpower able to respond to all calls.

How can the public help your department? Just their continued support not just for us but for other area departments around us. If you’re interested in serving your community contact your local fire department.