Name of department: Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Chief’s name: Daniel Cunningham

Do you have any assistant chief’s names: Jeff Hayden

If so, what are their names and duties?

Where is the station located? 401501 West 2700 Road and 21453 North 4015 Road

When was the department founded? 1985

How many firefighters work in the department? 15

How many are paid? 0

How many are volunteers? 15

List the make and model of the firefighting vehicles and how they are used: 2016 brush trucks, 1984 model truck, two 200-2001 trucks, two military trucks, 1,750 gallon/minute pumper with a 750 gallon tank, 2001 E-one pumper-1,250 gallons/minute pumper with a 1,000 gallon tank, portable pond pump, auto extraction tools, including a battery-operated ehydraulics by Hurst which include a cutter, a spreader and a ram.

What types of equipment do you have.

What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need?

How many calls did your department respond to in 2019?

158 calls mostly for medical reasons

Daniel Cunningham became chief of the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department in 2017 after serving as assistant chief for the previous seven years. As a child he remembers helping pour the concrete for the fire station where he now serves as chief and worked as a firefighter for 24 years. He also remembers helping his father, Charles Cunningham, also a firefighter, with a fire when he was young. In addition to his father, his mother, Grace Cunningham, also works for the volunteer department as a dispatcher. His brother David Cunningham is also an Oglesby volunteer firefighter. Chief Cunningham hobbies are spending time with his kids. showing antique tractors and hunting deer. He has five children and is married to D’Ana Cunningham. He said the biggest challenge the department has faced during the past year has been the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is always a need for funding for the department.