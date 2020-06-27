Jerry Monday may be a volunteer as chief of the Copan Fire Department, but he gives his all as if it were a paying job.

His full-time job is superintendent for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s maintenance unit for Washington County. But he manages to do both well.

Monday has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year, a recognition of everyday firefighters who go above their duty to save lives and property.

“It looks like they could’ve found someone a lot more qualified than me,” he said when notified of the honor.

But that’s not what people who know him think.

“If anyone deserves to be recognized for going above and beyond, it’s this guy, and anyone who knows him would agree. He doesn’t do what he does for recognition but for the love he has for people,” said nominator Jessica Larson.

Monday has been a volunteer firefighter with the department for nearly 20 years, 10 of those as chief. He follows in the footsteps of his father, who he says taught him everything he knows. His dad and uncle served with the Bartlesville Fire Department, and his brother is currently a Bartlesville firefighter. Monday’s son recently joined him at the Copan Fire Department.

“I just want to help the community,” he said.

Under Monday’s tenure, the department has beefed up training for firefighters in water rescues and other lifesaving situations. He also has recruited emergency medical technicians and paramedics to handle medical situations, a key part of today’s first responder system, said nominator Delores Adams.

Acting as fundraiser and grant-writer, Monday also has been able to bring in state-of-the-art equipment for the department, she said.

“Under his leadership, the Copan Volunteer Fire Department has a very good state rating for service to community,” Adams said.

The fact that Monday is a volunteer firefighter doesn’t diminish his effectiveness or professionalism, Larson said.

“He works a full-time job and still finds a way to put his time, effort and life on the line for his community — and for nothing in return,” she said. “He is the most selfless person I know. He is always willing to lend a hand and help out anyone in need.”

The surrounding communities also benefit from Monday’s expertise and largess. He was one of many who joined the search for 2-year-old Jesse Dale Young, who went missing from his family’s property in Mayes County near Salina on May 6. The boy was found safe the next day about two miles away.

Fellow firefighter John Wayne Mosely said Monday’s personal investment in ensuring firefighters, EMTs and paramedics meet Advanced Life Support protocols has resulted in the fire department’s high rating in the state.

“He dedicates countless hours to the department and never misses a call unless he’s at work,” he said. “He is the hardest working person I know.”

Bryan Travis, who also sent in a nomination in support of Monday, said he is there for his firefighters and all firefighters in the community.

Chassidy Williams agreed.

“He cares for everyone in the Copan community and he makes sure everyone in his fire department is OK, especially during this terrible pandemic,” she said.

As the Firefighter of the Year, Monday will a plaque and a personal cash prize. He also will be recognized at a luncheon for the department.