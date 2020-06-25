Did you know on average, an American woman is expected to live five years longer than an American man? Since the 1920s, men’s life expectancy has continued to drop compared to women. During Men’s Health Month, I want to start the conversation on how to change this alarming trend.

As co-chairs of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, U.S. Representative Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) and I hope to motivate men to take an active role in their wellbeing, as well as to bring awareness to health issues affecting men every day.

The importance of a healthy, active lifestyle is so often overlooked. When our days get busy with work, school and families, it can easily get thrown on the backburner.

Having a routine is key to staying active. I often say my morning workout is like my cup of coffee, I can’t start my day without it. Whether it’s a walk outside or a full workout routine, I encourage you to do something active each day. Even though it may seem like a small change, it can go a long way for your health.

It’s also important to take an active role in your health care to prevent future health issues. Don’t neglect regular check-ups and screenings. Listen to the advice of your doctor and speak up if something doesn’t feel right.

This month, I encourage you to make a commitment to your health. We owe it to the next generation to show them the importance of living a long, healthy life.

