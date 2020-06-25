The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites people who want to build a better community to apply for the 30th annual Leadership Bartlesville class.

The program will begin Aug. 13 with a welcome reception with Leadership Bartlesville alumni followed by an orientation retreat Aug. 17 and 18.

The training includes nine, full-day sessions held once a month that focus on various aspects of the community such as education, economic development, city government, community services, health care, small business and entrepreneurs, large business, criminal justice system, tourism and the arts. It also includes the Chamber’s Bartlesville Day at the capital in Oklahoma City in mid-April.

Four special luncheons are scheduled throughout the nine-month period that don’t require the all-day commitment that the regular sessions do.

The goal of Leadership Bartlesville is to increase participants’ knowledge of the many integral components that comprise the community and to encourage them to become involved in the community’s future.

Each session addresses the challenges and opportunities for leadership service in Bartlesville. Participants interact with community leaders and decision-makers to gain knowledge about the services, systems, organizations, and people that make the city the community it is today.

“To help Bartlesville grow and prosper, we need leaders from all backgrounds and vocations who will handle the challenges facing our community,” Chamber President Sherri Wilt said.

Lacy Gittinger, Leadership Bartlesville co-chair said, “Leadership Bartlesville is truly a life-enriching experience for any individual with a passion for Bartlesville. From valuable education about the city to lifelong friendships, the program is an opportunity to connect and give back to Bartlesville.”

Leadership Bartlesville welcomes applicants of all ages and from all walks of life. Alumni include business leaders, educators, state legislators, company executives, nonprofit workers, small-business owners and others.

To be part of this leadership development program, visit www.bartlesville.com to get schedule commitment and tuition information or call 918-336-8708 or e-mail swilt@bartlesville.com. Those interested may also apply directly on line at www.bartlesville.com.

Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. July 7.

Each year the class completes its experience with a community project. Some of the projects that are visible around town that have been completed by recent Leadership Bartlesville classes include the electronic sign at the entrance of Johnstone Park, the iron benches placed around downtown, the mural painted on the Southern Abstract building corner of Fifth Street and Dewey Avenue, the mosaic Welcome to Bartlesville sign at the west entrance to town and helping Kiddie Park repair the carousel.