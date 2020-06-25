SAT. 06.27

Mountain Movers Church Fireworks Show

On Saturday, June 27, Mountain Movers Church will host a fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m. MMC is located at 24000 S. 660 Rd. in Grove.

Grove Farmers Market

The Grove Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Community Center lawn.

DelCo Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Tryouts

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting Mounted Patrol tryouts from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Apperson Farms, located at 68251 E. 340 Rd. in Jay. Requirements for the position are current negative coggins, at least 21 years of age, own your own horse, have own tack, trailer and towing vehicle, complete application and pass background check, complete and pass a horse and rider evaluation process.

For more information, call 479-238-3598.

Grove Wrestling Fundraising Car Wash

The Grove Wrestling team will be hosting a fundraising car wash from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Main St. in Grove. All proceeds will go to the Grove Wrestling Program.

Grove Masonic Lodge Garage Sale

The Grove Masonic Lodge #187, located at 401 S. Broadway in Grove, is holding an indoor garage sale from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The lodge has a variety of items for sale, no clothing. Cassidy Kunninjas will be making ballon animals for children.

FRI. 07.03

Grove's July 3rd Celebration

The City of Grove will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3, with the annual July 3rd Celebration at Wolf Creek Park. The event will feature the 80s tribute band Members Only, a Red, White and Glow Party with free glow sticks, free watermelon and free American flags.

The doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at sundown.

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest, hosted by First United Methodist Church, will take place on Friday, July 3. The scaled-down event will take place with activities beginning at 7:30 p.m.

SAT. 07.04

Har-Ber Village 4th of July Celebration

The 4th of July Celebration at Har-Ber Village will be taking place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Saturday, July 4. Local bluegrass band David Bridges and the Message will be performing. Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles and wagons to decorate for a Children’s Parade.

THURS. - SAT. 07.09 to 07.11

Mid-America Coins Coin Show

The Mid America Coins Coin Show will take place Thursday through Saturday, July 9-11, at the Grove Civic Center.

For more information, call 918-787-2646.

MON. 07.13

Grove Public Library Sundays Curbside Characters

On Monday, July 13, the Grove Public Library will have Sharky Shark greeting patrons at the drive-thru from 10-10:30 a.m. Patrons will receive a free book and stick shark, courtesy of Grove Rotary Club, while supplies last.

MON. - FRI. 07.27 to 07.31

VBS at Lake Center Baptist Church

Lake Center Baptist Church on Monkey Island will be hosting Vacation Bible School at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday, July 27-31. VBS is for kids ages 4 through students who have completed sixth grade.

For more information, call the Lake Center Office 918-257-5202 or visit www.lakecenter.church.