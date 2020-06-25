Thursday

Jun 25, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


June 22


• Richard Damon Bresson, 36, possession of amphetamine and paraphernalia.


• Brandon Michael Gardner, 34, defective equipment on vehicle, current tag required and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Nathaniel Joseph Greer, 38, general speeding-basic rule and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Summer Dawn Waddell, 27, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification and paraphernalia.


• Amanda Nicole West, 32, criminal trespass.