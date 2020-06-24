Week of June 24-30

This week marks the end of the month, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. The month of June has flown by with many community meetings resuming after two months of not being able to convene. There are not any community events this week, but there are several student applications due.

The Cherokee Nation scholarship application deadline has been extended to Friday, June 26. The scholarship will pay all tuition and books for any junior or senior concurrently enrolled in six credit hours. The scholarship will also pay $2,000 each semester for undergraduate students attending college for the 2020-2021 school year. Students must reside within the Cherokee Nation or contiguous area to be eligible for the scholarship. Barnsdall students reside in the contiguous area and are eligible for the scholarship. Please visit https://scholarships.cherokee.org/ to apply and sign up for the monthly newsletter from the education resources department.

The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship is due June 30 for any 8th, 9th or 10th grade student whose family income is $55,000 or less. This scholarship pays for the tuition at any Oklahoma college for four years and can range from $5,000-$6,500 a year. You must meet the academic and conduct requirements throughout high school to stay eligible for the scholarship. The application is available online at www.okpromise.org. Email okpromise@osrhe.edu or call 1-800-858-1840 for questions.

Barnsdall Elementary had an enrollment day for new Pre-K and Kindergarten students last week on June 18. If you missed the enrollment day and need to enroll your student, please call 918-847-2271 x112 or email lmarshall@barnsdallschools.org so they can add your child’s name to the class roster. It is important for the elementary school to have your student enrolled, so they can plan accordingly for these two grade levels. All other grades at the elementary school will have enrollment days for new students at a later date.

This is the last week to sign up to give blood at the Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 30. Currently, there have been more than 40 donors who have signed up to give blood. A big thank you goes to Claud Rosendale, who has worked tirelessly recruiting donors for this drive. Remember, the American Red Cross will be offering free COVID-19 antibodies testing to all blood donors.

The blood drive will be held at the Barnsdall Assembly of God Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All donors are required to make an appointment in order to donate blood. There will be no walk-ins allowed at this drive, so please make sure you make an appointment before all time slots are filled. You are welcome to make an appointment online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call Lisa Duke at 918-370-3655.

The blood drive will be the same day as election day, on June 30, so plan your schedules accordingly.