Water wasn’t a problem Friday in Bartlesville as the skies opened up with rain during a ceremony at Tower Center.

The ceremony, attended by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, state and local leaders and members of the community, marked an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allowing the city to purchase water rights at Copan Lake at a reasonable cost.

The measure was made possible by a provision Inhofe authored in America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

Inhofe was also presented a plaque with a key on it for playing a key part in helping alleviate Bartlesville’s water issues.

Bartlesville initiated a different avenue to obtain water in 2001-02 when a severe water drought affected Hulah Lake.

“Today marks the conclusion of a process begun almost two decades ago by Mayor Ted Locking following a severe drought that left our primary water source, Hulah Lake, practically empty. In danger of extreme water rationing, the decision to begin looking for additional, dependable water supplies started,” Mayor Dale Copeland said.

“Many concerned folks toiled and added to Mayor Locking’s efforts— including Mayors Daniels and Gorman — as well as our dedicated city staff and local citizens.”

The city explored several options before determining that Copan Lake was the best source to provide the area with an adequate water source for future growth, Copeland said.

The initial costs made the project prohibitive for the community to pursue, but work continued to bring the effort to fruition.

“Many years and many hours invested by a lot of people, including many of you here this morning, helped us to slowly and steadily pursue our goal to completion,” Copeland said. “Thank you for your commitment and support. Bartlesville and surrounding communities will be better for decades because of your service.”

The City of Bartlesville Water Resources Committee was formed in 2003 to seek new avenues for water supply sources after severe drought conditions hit the area in 2001-02. In 2006, the city contracted with the Corps of Engineers to conduct a study to determine the most economical water supply. The Corps completed the report and recommendations in December 2007, and at that time the city began petitioning the Corps of Engineers for a reduction in the cost of water supply at the lake. .

Prior to the implementation of Inhofe’s provision, water rights at Copan Lake were set at a cost of nearly $2,000 per acre-foot. Today, the city is able to purchase water storage at the lake for approximately $70 per acre-foot.

State Sen. Julie Daniels, a former Bartlesville mayor, quoted Inhofe, “’Bartlesville does things right and I want to help you.’

“We appreciate your willingness to stick with us,” she said.

Inhofe said when approached by Daniels about the project, “When she wants something done, you might as well go ahead and do it.”

Copan Dam and Lake was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1962 for the purposes of flood control, water supply, water quality control, recreation, and fish and wildlife enhancement. The dam is located on the Little Caney River in Washington County. The lake extends from Copan north to Caney in Kansas. Construction of the project began in November 1972 and was completed on April 1, 1983, when the dam gates were closed.