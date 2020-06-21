Mary Martha Outreach Center received a big donation Thursday.

The center received 21,500 pounds of free, long-life shelf food donated from Salt Lake City, headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Owasso Community Resources also received the same donation of food from Salt Lake City.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, 632,000 Oklahomans are at risk of going hungry on a regular basis, pre-pandemic.

The donation of such items as peanut butter, macaroni, chili, beef stew, flour, powdered milk, and beans will provide more than 35,000 meals for people in need.

This is the first official large-scale donation from the church for the Owasso and Bartlesville communities.

Members have also given away hygiene kits, diapers, food, and emergency supplies.

During the pandemic, the church also partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Integris Health, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, and Broken Arrow Neighbors.

“We’re pleased to work side by side with these wonderful nonprofits in the Bartlesville and Owasso communities who work diligently to distribute food to those who need it most during challenging times” said Melanie Bayles, communications director for the Bartlesville Oklahoma Stake of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

“Food pantries like these not only fill empty stomachs but also fill people’s hearts with hope.”

The Bartlesville Oklahoma Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has congregations from Independence, Kansas to Cleveland, Oklahoma — including 3 congregations in Bartlesville and 3 congregations in the Owasso area.