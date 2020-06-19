ΜΙΑΜΙ — There have been an additional 352 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma — the second highest one-day increase since the Oklahoma State Department of Health began providing daily reports.

The Friday report shows there are now 9,706 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.

There now have been more than a thousand positives reported in just the past three days. The previous high had been 450 new cases on Thursday.

There have been three additional deaths, including one in the past 24 hours:

• One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Comanche County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are now 367 total deaths in Oklahoma.

There have been 7,212 recoveries, including 141 since the last OSDH report.

The total number of positive cases in Ottawa County remains at 42 with two deaths.

The totals for Delaware and Craig counties are 114 and 17, respectively.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511) and Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/