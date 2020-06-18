Elaine Moore
Elaine Ethel Moore, 64, of Bartlesville died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Peterson
Richard DeLee Peterson, 57, of Bartlesville, died.
Visitation will be from 12 — 8 p.m. Thursday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Patricia Lippert
Patricia Joan Lippert, 85, of Dewey, died June 6.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dewey First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.