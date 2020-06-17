Smiling faces are gathered around a glass window with the ultimate display inside – loved ones.

Grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, cousins, spouses and parents can all visit easily and safely now at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center where the owner had a specially built visitation station installed at the nursing home located at 3434 Kentucky Place.

The specialty glass utilized in the window box visiting area is designed to make seeing guests and hearing conversations easier for BHRC residents and the family and friends who visit them. The station allows people to get together safely without the fear of germs spreading as the threat of COVID-19 remains in Oklahoma. BHRC’s unique visitation station opened June 10 and quickly became popular with residents and their loved ones.

“I see families coming up here a lot and visiting with their loved ones,” BHRC Administrator Sandra Brown said. “The type of glass it is built out of is very see-through and you can hear through it better than some plexiglass. People are enjoying it. Just the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it.”

Nursing homes across the US shut down outside visits starting in late March in an effort to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 virus on vulnerable populations. Oklahoma Gov. Keven Stitt issued an executive order that kept the doors to facilities like Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center closed to visitors for several weeks.

BHRC had a tough battle with the corona virus nonetheless dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that impacted staff and residents. Though it might be some time yet before a sense of normalcy returns to the health and rehab center, the visitation station is providing some much needed contact time between residents and the outside world.

“It gives a nice little secure area for visits,” Brown said. “It keeps one another safe.”

Guests are asked to call ahead of time to 918-333-9545 to set an appointment for meeting residents at the visitation station. Visits are limited to 30 minutes per session.

Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center got the idea for the visitation station from a social media post by an Ohio nursing home, Brown said. BHRC Owner Alex Dout hired a friend to create for the local center the specialty space where visits now are being conducted.

While the visitation station does not allow for hugs, it does provide an opportunity to see and hear guests in person, Brown said. It is a small way for the nursing center to help bridge the gap between residents and their families while virus distancing remains in place.

It’s also another chance for the health and rehab center to focus on good after what has been a difficult few months.

“Our community has been phenomenal when it comes to helping BHRC and that includes our families,” Brown said. “I just can’t thank them enough for all they have done. I just want to say thank you for all of the support and thank you for allowing us to care for your loved ones.”