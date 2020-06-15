Will be updated

MIAMI – Repairs are being made to a tear in the liner in the north (shallow) end of the Miami municipal swimming pool located in George Francis Riverview Park.

That necessitated pulling the water level down enough so crews could access the area.

Repairs were done Monday (when the pool normally is closed for maintenance).

It will remain closed Tuesday and if everything goes according to plan, the pool will be refilled Tuesday and it will be back up and running Wednesday.

The liner was installed when the pool — one of the largest in the state — was renovated and updated in 2006.

The Route 66 Splash Pad, located at 200 East B.J. Tunnell remains open.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.