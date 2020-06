Robbie Nell Huff, 79, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, at 8:46 p.m.

Robbie Nell Huff, 79, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, at 8:46 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, Oklahoma.