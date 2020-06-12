We have announced that we will celebrate Fr. Charles Buckley's 50th Anniversary of Ordination on Saturday, June 20th, when he will preside at a 10 a.m. Eucharist.

We would love to have all of you here to participate, but we are still being cautious about the pandemic.

Seating is limited and we will not be able to host a reception at this time. An appropriate event will be held in the fall when we are able to operate more freely. With that said, a limited number may attend the Mass on June 20th.

To reserve your seat, please e-mail Theresa Bragg at tabragg@monksok.org or call (405) 878-5296. When you come, please remember to bring and wear your protective masks and keep safe distancing.