Donald Ashton

Donald H. Ashton, 86, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia Lippert

Patricia Joan Lippert, 85, of Dewey died Saturday.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., June 20, at the Dewey First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Richard Boulton

Richard Boulton, 64, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Donna Patrick

Donna Dean Patrick, 89, of Nowata, died Tuesday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home with interment to follow at Ball Cemetery in Childers.

Dorothy Bowles

Dorothy Bowles, 76, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.