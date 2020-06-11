Nicholas Lee Malone, age 41, and a longtime resident of Asher, passed away June 8, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at the Kettler and Malone Cemetery in Pottawatomie County under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa, Oklahoma. Rev. Mitch Williams will officiate.

Nicholas was born March 9, 1979, in Lawton to Ronald G. and Carrie Lynne (Lamirand) Malone. He attended Seminole State College, and he worked as a farm and ranch hand. Nicholas loved hunting and working on the farm.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Carrie Malone of Asher; two daughters, Madison L. Malone and Harmony A. Malone, both of Ada; one brother, Russell Allen Malone of Asher; and one sister, Samantha Malone of Asher.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sadie Grace Malone.