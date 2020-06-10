A Wilson man was arrested on Monday for allegedly engaging in lewd acts with multiple children under the age of 12.

Wilson Police Department Capt. Josh Taylor said investigators have identified four alleged victims believed to have been sexually abused by 61-year-old Dale Kroth. Taylor said Kroth is originally from Shawnee but had been living in Wilson since December, 2019.

According to a police report from the Wilson Police Department, Kroth is a registered sex offender from a separate case in the late 1990’s involving sexual abuse to minors.

Officers were first alerted to a possible case of sexual assault on May 28 after responding to a medical call regarding a two-year-old child that was reportedly unable to maintain balance and was pale.

During the course of the initial investigation, a DHS worker advised police that the child’s sibling had a dirty diaper that appeared to be several hours old. The child reportedly refused to have the diaper changed, telling a relative “no, don’t touch me.” According to the report, the child’s reaction concerned the DHS worker.

Later on June 3, forensic interviews were conducted on the three older children who had possibly been victims of sexual abuse. One child described multiple situations in which Kroth had allegedly exposed himself to the children and had them inappropriately touch him.

Another child stated that he had seen someone touch one of the alleged victims inappropriately, according to the police report.

According to court documents, Kroth was interviewed by police on June 8. During the interview, Kroth allegedly admitted to being sexually attracted to both children and adults, adding that he has sexual fantasies about children and strong urges when around children.

However, Kroth reportedly denied touching the victims, as well as the allegations made during the forensic interviews. Later in the interview, Kroth admitted to allegedly accidentally exposing himself to the children on four different occasions.

Kroth was taken into custody following the June 8 interview and booked into the Carter County jail, where he is currently being held without bail for four counts of lewd acts to a child under 12. Charges against relatives of the alleged victims for child endangerment by failing to protect have also been submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.

All victims in the case are believed to have been identified. However, police are asking that anyone whose child may have been in contact with Kroth contact the Wilson Police Department at (580) 668-2136.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.