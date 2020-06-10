Week of June 10-16

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has canceled all free onsite summer academies; however, some colleges, organizations and clubs are offering summer programs virtually for students. The OETA Art Club has announced a virtual summer arts program for students in grades 6-12. The 8-week program starts Monday, June 15. There will be a weekly art challenge using household materials. The program is free and is for all levels of artistic expression. Participants must register at www.oeta.tv/artclub. Registration closes June 15.

The Barnsdall Public Library is back open with a brand new look. The library is excited to announce it will be having a virtual summer reading program for the students to enjoy from the convenience of their homes. Miss Linda will be reading two books each week, and it will be posted on the Barnsdall Library Facebook page. The first virtual reading is already posted for you to view. The library has also received its first shipment of nonfiction books to check out. The library is open Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met this week for the first time since February and discussed several new business items on the agenda. The annual Halloween event on Main Street is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31. The annual Barnsdall in Christmas event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12. Lisa Duke, the American Red Cross Coordinator, was scheduled to talk to the Chamber members about recruiting donors for the Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 30. Robin Slack was also scheduled to be present and speak to the Chamber members about running for Osage County Clerk. If you were unable to attend the meeting, Claud will email the minutes to all chamber members later this week. The next Chamber of Commerce meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at 12 p.m.

The Osage Nation Seniors Farmers Market is scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Barnsdall Community Center.

The Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, June 30 at the Barnsdall Assembly of God Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All donors are required to make an appointment in order to donate blood. There will be no walk-ins allowed at this drive. You are welcome to make an appointment online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call Lisa Duke at 918-370-3655.

The Osage Nation Higher Education Scholarship and the Cherokee Nation scholarship application closes on Monday, June 15. All applications and documents must be submitted by the deadline. Students who will be concurrently enrolled or attending a postsecondary institution are eligible to apply.