David D. Jackson, age 75, of Zena, Oklahoma passed away on Friday June 5, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Zena Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services in Grove.