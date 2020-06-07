“Imagine Your Story” is the rallying theme for this year’s summer reading program at the Bartlesville Public Library.

The program will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, with an opening event at the Tower Center at Unity Square featuring entertainers from The Inspyral Circus, based out of Tulsa. The performance will include giant butterflies on stilts followed by hula hoop, unicycle and juggling entertainment in addition to a positive message about learning how to do new things.

Other activities at the Tower Center, located at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, will include train rides, outdoor games and more.

Youth Services Librarian Laura Pryce said the library will have a tent set up where attendees can register for the Summer Reading Program via the free Beanstack app. However, participants do not have to wait until then to sign up; they can do it now by downloading the app or going online to bartlesville.beanstack.org.

Beanstack will allow participants to independently log their weekly reading, complete activity challenges, unlock virtual badges, earn virtual tickets for prizes and check the program’s schedule of events.

“Miss Laura and I are so excited about launching our new app and website,” said librarian Sonja Settle. “Beanstack will enable us to take the Summer Reading Program to the next level. It will also help us implement new programs that weren’t possible before.”

Funding from Bartlesville Friends of the Library makes the reading program possible.

The Summer Reading Program is for all ages, as the library will offer challenges and prize drawings for pre-readers, children, teens and adults.

The majority of events will take place at the Tower Center at Unity Square or other outdoor facilities. The schedule will be available on Beanstack, the library’s social media accounts, its website and in printed form at the library.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with Tower Center. If we didn’t have that option to hold activities outside, we might have had to cancel our summer reading program due to COVID-19,” Price said.

The library plans to tie into the “Imagine Your Story” theme with activities such as a story-through-song karaoke night for teens at Tower Center, story-through-art for teens with a painting class and a writing workshop. In addition, exotic animals will make their way to Tower Center later this summer, and Little History Adventures will give a presentation about the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Also, Sciencetellers will offer a virtual science program. Since 2004, Sciencetellers has been providing children and their families with fun, experiential science education through the art of interactive storytelling.

Price said as many 1,500 people registered for the summer reading program the past two years.

Participants do not need to be residents of Washington County or hold a Bartlesville library card. They will need to download the free Beanstack Tracker app onto a device or go to bartlesville.beanstack.org and follow the prompts to register. Contact library staff at 918-338-4170 for assistance. For those who may not have access from home, a dedicated tablet at the library will be available for participants to use.