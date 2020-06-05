COMMERCE — Michael Hart is resigning as mayor at Commerce effective noon Sunday, but he’s not going anywhere.

Then Monday morning, he assumes the title of Commerce city administrator.

“Initially, I didn’t think I would be eligible to do the job with me being the mayor. We thought there might be some rules in the city charter that might prevent me from transitioning straight from being an elected official to being a full time employee,” Hart said. “We got to looking into it.”

He couldn’t find anything that would prevent it, so “I interviewed and got it.”

Hart has served as Commerce mayor for 12 years.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “In my opinion, I will probably be able to do more as the city administrator for the people rather than just as mayor.”

The Commerce city council meets Tuesday night and could appoint a mayor pro tem and then set a special election to fill the position.

In a Facebook post, Hart said, “I have enjoyed getting to work alongside members of the council as well as city employees, as we have faced many obstacles throughout the years. I have tremendous respect for the thankless jobs they continue to do.”