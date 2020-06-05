MIAMI – G.A.R. Cemetery has a new website: www.garcemeterymiamiok.com

Nancy Bro, cemetery office manager, recommends that area residents and those with family interred at the cemetery take a moment to browse the many pages of information and historical material that the cemetery staff has accumulated over the years.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to share photographs and documents with visitors to the new website. But we are not the only ones who can add to the stories of the interred,” Bro said. “Anyone can upload pictures and documents into their loved one’s burial records by using our new program called ‘Remember My Journey,’ which is designed for family members and friends of those interred here. Every burial record in the cemetery has its own memorial page with the ability to upload unlimited photos, videos, documents, and memories to enable you to create a lasting memorial for your loved one’s life story.”

All the memories submitted on “Remember My Journey” will be viewable by the public after being reviewed by a staff member for approval before they are posted.

It should be noted that the cemetery reserves the right to deny any posts they consider inappropriate