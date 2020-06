Carl F. White, 80, of Choctaw, passed from this life Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Bethel Church, 3254 N. Choctaw Road, Choctaw, with Dr. Dick Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

