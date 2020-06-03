By David Moore

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — The Cowboys and Southern California will take a break from their long relationship this summer.

For the first time in nine years, the club won’t hold training camp in Oxnard. Sources said Tuesday afternoon that the Cowboys will train for the upcoming season at The Star, a move prompted by the NFL’s decision that all teams will stay home this summer to conduct training camp.

The league office informed clubs of this policy on Tuesday but have yet to make a public announcement.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week he was preparing two plans, one for the team to train in Oxnard and the other in Frisco. He can now focus on one.

It’s unclear if fans will be allowed to watch the Cowboys practice, even on a limited basis, at its team’s headquarters. Club officials are beginning to formulate a plan and will have an announcement about potential fan participation at a later date.

The deadline between the city and the club to commit to holding camp in Oxnard had been pushed back to early June to give the Cowboys more time. Oxnard officials made it clear they were willing to accommodate whatever the Cowboys required _ delaying the start of camp, altering its length or not allowing fans to watch practice _ to keep their relationship intact.

At one point, the Cowboys asked the city if it could keep the window open beyond the normal late-July to mid-August timeframe for camp. Oxnard officials replied they could.

Camp is tentatively scheduled to open the third full week of July, but at this stage the NFL has not made a determination on when camps will open.

Cowboys officials were still operating on the belief late last week that a return to Oxnard was possible. The club has requested that it have control over all of the rooms at the hotel where they stay _ a small percentage has been set aside for those not with the team in recent years _ to create a quarantined camp. Indications were that wasn’t an issue.

Not only would the Cowboys had been able to secure and lock down the River Ridge property in a way they won’t be able to do in Frisco, but that property has two grass practice fields.

Only one grass field is available at The Star. That means McCarthy is likely to conduct practice either early in the morning or evening to avoid the heat.

The average high temperature in Frisco in August is 95 degrees. That’s 20 degrees warmer than the average high in Oxnard.

The Cowboy will also have the option to conduct practice and walk-thru’s indoors at The Ford Center. The players are expected to stay at the Omni hotel connected to the facility.

The Cowboys and Oxnard are in the final year of their agreement. But Alex Nguyen, Oxnard’s city manager, has said the two sides are in negotiations for a three-year extension.

Training camp will return to Southern California for the Cowboys.

But not this summer.