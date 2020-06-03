MIAMI — Blood donors embody the best of who Oklahomans are, giving selflessly so the state can rise and recover together. COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on the blood supply, and Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for eligible blood donors.

The OBI is hosting a blood drive with the Miami Community sponsored by Integris Miami Hospital on Tuesday, June 9, from noon. to 6 p.m. at the Miami Civic Center.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors ages 18 and up. Antibody test results will be mailed post-donation.

Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are needed to allow for recommended social distancing.

“Our state is making great strides to overcome the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is proud to innovate this testing initiative,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “The antibody tests will give our generous donors the important health information they need as they get back to work and activities.”

Donors will receive a free summer t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.

Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently.

In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks). Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.

Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including Integris Miami.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.

Donors who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors must be 18 or older to receive antibody test. This test has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.