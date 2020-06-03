Brandon Sirius Imogene Appicello, early on the day of April 5, 2020, lost his battle against three different types of cancer and left us to join his older brother Kael in the sky at the age of 28.

Brandon Sirius Imogene Appicello was born to this world as Kourtnei Imogene Appicello on June 6, 1991, to Jennifer Appicello. Early on the day of April 5, 2020, he lost his battle against three different types of cancer and left us to join his older brother Kael in the sky at the age of 28.

During his brief time here he acquired many names, some being: daughter, and sis-sis, and for a short time son, by his family. He acquired titles such as friend and lover by those he chose to bring into his life. He was unafraid to express himself, whether it be through his photography or through cosplay or simply his words. Brandon loved his family and his life partner of 15 years, Angela Dame, more than life itself and would do anything for them. His dream was to travel the world and learn, he always wanted to know more; never be in the dark, and as a result we all learned from him.

He may have left us but he will always be here, in the things we learned, the moments made, and the memories shared.

“Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.”-Dr, Suess

Memorial date to be decided at a later date.